Ports of Bilbao and Portsmouth Sign Green and Digital Shipping Corridor Deal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two port authorities have signed a memorandum of understanding on the growth of freight and passenger transport between them. Image Credit: Bilbao Port

The ports of Bilbao and Portsmouth have signed a deal seeking to set up a green and digital shipping corridor for vessels moving between Spain and the UK.

The two port authorities have signed a memorandum of understanding on the growth of freight and passenger transport between them, Bilbao Port said in an emailed statement on Monday.

"The MoU also provides for further collaboration on the development of green and digital shipping corridors between the two ports to help shift traffic from road haulage to sustainable shipping routes," the port authority said in the statement.

"To this end, they will share information and promote the use of advanced systems and automation infrastructures for the handling of passengers and goods in their ferry and cruise terminals."