Shore Power Service Coming to Genoa and Sidona in Two to Three Years

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shore power availability is expanding in Italy. File Image / Pixabay

A new shore power service will be available to ships calling at the Italian ports of Genoa and Savona within the next few years.

Engineering firm Nidec ASI has been awarded contracts to set up shore power connections at Genoa and Savona, it said in a statement on its website last month.

The firm will set up six berths with shore power connections for cruise ships and ferries at Genoa, and establish a connection at Savona's cruise port for one ship at a time.

Both projects are expected to be completed within the next two to three years.

"These ambitious projects confirm our leadership in the development of shore-to-ship systems in Europe and in Italy," Dominique Llonch, CEO of Nidec ASI, said in the statement.

"The two initiatives where we are protagonists represent a fundamental step in the process aimed at reducing the environmental impact of port activities, a central theme for promoting a sustainable development model in Italy and in Europe and that we trust will kick off many other similar projects for Italian ports."

Shore power connections allow ships to connect to the land-based grid for their power needs while at berth, reducing emissions if the power comes from renewable sources. The connections can also be used to recharge batteries for those vessels equipped with those systems.

Shore power connections will be legally required at all European ports by 2025.