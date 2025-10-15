Net-Zero Framework 'Not Perfect' but Balanced Path Forward: IMO Chief

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A final vote on the Net-Zero Framework is expected on Thursday or Friday. Image Credit: IMO

IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez has described the IMO’s Net-Zero Framework as 'not perfect' but said it provides 'a balanced basis for our further work'.

Speaking at the opening of the second extraordinary session of the Marine Environment Protection Committee on Tuesday, Dominguez acknowledged differing views among member states on the framework’s level of ambition.

Some countries, he said, had wanted steeper reduction curves, while others viewed the greenhouse fuel intensity (GFI) targets as overly stringent and burdensome for the industry.

“The absence of global regulations will increase the costs of this transition in the long run,” he warned.

“ Prolonged uncertainty will put off investments and diminish confidence in IMO Arsenio Dominguez

“It will incite a proliferation of regional and national climate measures, leading to inefficiency and a myriad of emissions pricing schemes, without IMO - all of you the Member States - or the industry having a say in how to use the collected revenue.”

He added that the IMO’s goal-based approach allows ‘no specific fuel or technology to be excluded’ as a compliance option and reaffirmed confidence that future proposals will address outstanding concerns and strengthen regulatory certainty.

“I am confident that the various proposals that have already been submitted regarding the reward, fuel certification, well-to-wake emissions, or the fund will address remaining concerns and provide additional certainty," Dominguez noted.

"Remember, this is IMO.

"Here, we are diplomatic and respectful to one another, we listen to everyone’s opinion, we take steps forward, and we are always looking to improve in this ever-changing sector."