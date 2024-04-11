New Product Tankers to Come With Batteries, Wing Sails and Methanol Propulsion

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ships were designed in collaboration with LMG Marin France. Image Credit: LMG Marin France

A new set of refined product tankers in Europe is set to come equipped with a battery system, wind-assisted propulsion and the ability to run on methanol.

Norway's Equinor has agreed to charter the new ships for seven years from French shipping company EuroGreen Maritime, the French firm said in a press release this week.

The ships were designed in collaboration with LMG Marin France.

The dual-fuelled vessels will be able to run on methanol, as well as coming with the following features, according to the statement:

Vessel type: MR IMO II chemical tankers, 18 tanks, 12 segregations, MarineLINE® coating for optimal cargo operation.

Eco propulsion: Powered by a dual-fuel methanol engine with a shaft generator.

Wind assistance system: An innovative pair of OceanWings® by AYRO significantly reduces fuel consumption and emissions.

Battery pack: Incorporating a large battery pack to improve power management.

Shore power connection: To cut emissions during port operations.

Flag and management: The four tankers will proudly fly the French flag and be managed by the esteemed ship manager, V.Ships France, of Nantes.

The ships are duel for delivery from the Wuhu Shipyard facility in Weihai, China from the first half of 2026 onwards.

"Equinor ASA plans to deploy these technologically advanced vessels into product trading activities," Eurogreen Maritime said in the statement.

"This initiative represents a significant step in reducing maritime operations' environmental footprint, further aligning with EGM's and Equinor's sustainability goals."