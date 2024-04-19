UK Warns of Increased Drone Activity in Middle East Waters as Israel Strikes Iran

by Ship & Bunker News Team

An Israeli missile attack hit Iran in the early hours of Friday morning. File Image / Pixabay

The UK has warned the shipping industry to be on the lookout for increased drone activity over Middle East waters as Israel attacks Iran.

An Israeli missile attack hit Iran in the early hours of Friday morning, news agency the BBC reported.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations agency, which monitors maritime security in the region, warned ships of likely increased unmanned aircraft system activity around the Middle East over the next three days.

"UKMTO are aware of media reports of and Israeli military strike against Iran," the agency said.

"Vessels transiting the Arabian Gulf and Western Indian Ocean may observe increased UAS activity in the region.

"There are currently no indications commercial maritime vessels are the target.

"Masters are required to report any suspicious activity, and UAS activity, to UKMTO."