BUNKER JOBS: ABS Seeks Global Sustainability Manager in Denmark

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Denmark. Image Credit: ABS

Classification society ABS is seeking to hire a global sustainability manager in Denmark.

The company is looking for candidates with a degree in engineering or business management and five years of relevant experience, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Execute and drive sales strategies, meet or exceed sales and revenue targets

Execute the Demand and Account Management / Commercial Operations Core Process as appropriate

Develop and maintain key client relationships with a focus on maintaining current work and expanding new business opportunities and prospect for new clients

Maintains awareness of the overall ABS service portfolio and promote services/products when appropriate

Work with organizational teams to develop capture strategies, proposals and pricing as appropriate

Work with technical staff and other internal teams as needed to meet customer needs.

Provide strategic insights related to future business initiatives, market drivers, and competitor activities for inclusion in business planning

Attend industry events and conferences and provide feedback and information on market and creative trends

Support the Product & Digital Solution Development, Survey & Certification, Engineering Delivery, and Rule Development Core Processes as needed to achieve organizational business outcomes

Identify opportunities for marketing campaigns within the area of responsibility that will lead to increased sales

Submit reports as needed and ensure data is accurately entered and managed within the company's CRM

Forecast sales targets and track activity on accounts to meet these targets

For more information, click here.