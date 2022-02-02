Norwegian Oil Trading Hires Oil Market Analyst

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire has joined the company's headquarters in Norway. File Image / Pixabay

Independent bunker brokerage and trading firm Norwegian Oil Trading has hired an oil market analyst for its head office.

Magnus Nordby has joined the firm in Norway as oil market analyst as of this month, the company said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

Nordby was previously a fleet planner for dry bulk shipping company Saga Welco AS, according to his LinkedIn profile.

His new role will be "to further strengthen the company's analysis function, and with a special focus on alternative fuels for greener shipping," the company said.

Contact details for Nordby are as follows:

Mobile : +47 92 48 33 68

E-mail : mno@norwegianoiltrading.no

Skype : nordbysr@gmail.com