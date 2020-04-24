New Finnlines Ro-Ro Ships to Use Battery Power at Port

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new ships will be able to run with no emissions while at port. Image Credit: Finnlines

Three new ro-ro cargo vessels ordered by shipping company Finnlines will feature battery systems allowing them to run with no emissions while at port.

The ships, first ordered in 2018, will be delivered by April 2022, according to SeaQuest Marine Project Management, which has been awarded the construction supervision job for the newbuilds.

The ships will be built at China Merchants Group's Nanjing Jinling Shipyard, starting in June of this year, SeaQuest said in an emailed statement Thursday.

"The vessels will be built with the latest technological and environmental solutions in mind," SeaQuest said.

"The new Ro-Ros will implement green features such as lithium batteries to provide electricity, guaranteeing zero emissions whilst in port and an innovative air lubrication system to reduce hull resistance using a thin layer of bubbles below the keel to ensure the lowest CO2 emissions."