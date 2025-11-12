BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips Despite Jump in Crude

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have risen overall so far this week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly fell at ports around the world on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices declining slightly despite a rise in crude futures.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $0.50/mt to $495/mt on Tuesday, having reached its highest level since October 27 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $1/mt to $430.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index jumped by $8/mt to $803/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $1.10/bl to $64.16/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices rose by $1.50/mt to $469.50/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $4.50/mt to $435/mt, at Fujairah they fell by $2.50/mt to $459.50/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $2.50mt to $446/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.25/bl from the previous session's close at $64.91/bl as of 6:59 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.88/mt fall in bunker prices.