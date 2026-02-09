Vitol Expands Pakistan Supply With HSFO Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company already supplies VLSFO and LSMGO at Karachi Anchorage, Karachi Port and Port Qasim.

Bunker supplier Vitol Bunkers has started offering HSFO to ships in Pakistan, expanding its product offering in the country.

The company already supplies VLSFO and LSMGO in the country, with HSFO now added to its bunkering portfolio, Vitol said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

Vitol added the move marks the reintroduction of HSFO bunkering services in Pakistan for the first time since 2020, when the IMO’s 0.5% global sulfur cap took effect.

Vitol offers bunkering services at Karachi Anchorage, Karachi Port, and Port Qasim using its 8,670-dwt bunker barge, Marine Ista, according to its website.

Last year, Vitol Bunkers delivered what it described as the largest locally produced VLSFO stem delivered by a barge in Pakistan.

The fuel was produced at Pakistan's Cnergyico refinery, and under the existing agreement, the refinery will continue to supply VLSFO to Vitol.

It is unclear whether the HSFO to be supplied by Vitol is locally sourced.