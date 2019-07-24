New Group to Shed Light on Bunker Industry Diversity

Heidi Heseltine DSG Co-Founder and CEO of Halcyon Recruitment. Image Credit: Heidi Heseltine / DSG

The newly formed Diversity Study Group (DSG) is looking to better understand and promote diversity in the bunker industry.

The goal is part of what DSG says is a first ever survey and study to explore levels of inclusion and diversity across the shipping industry - including gender, ethnicity, age, and regional differentiation.

Founder members of DSG include bunker supplier Peninsula Petroleum and shipowner Ardmore Shipping.

"We believe passionately in the need for greater diversity, inclusion and equality in the workplace," says DSG Co-Founder Heidi Heseltine, who is also CEO of Halcyon Recruitment.

"Companies that draw upon the full range of talents available to them by embracing diverse, inclusive workplaces are shown to outperform their peers and shipping is no different to this."

The deadline for participation in this year’s study is 25 September 2019.

Membership of DSG is open to all organisations in the shipping and energy sectors, and companies signing up as members by July 31 can benefit from discounted membership rates.

"Our goal is to not only provide a regular barometer of where diversity in shipping stands, but also to champion diversity and to provide expert support and resources to our member organisations," Heseltine adds.

Interested parties can find out more at https://diversitystudygroup.com/ or contact DSG at info@diversitystudygroup.com or on +44 (0) 3746 3760.