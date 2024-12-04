Axpo Group Hires LNG Bunker Trader From Navig8

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Gaylor previously worked as alternative fuels business manager for Navig8 Group from May 2023 to this month. Image Credit: Jonathan Gaylor / LinkedIn

Energy trading firm Axpo Group has hired a new LNG bunker trader and originator in Switzerland.

Jonathan Gaylor has joined Axpo as an LNG bunker trader and originator in Baden as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile this week.

Gaylor previously worked as alternative fuels business manager for Navig8 Group from May 2023 to this month.

He had earlier worked for Nautilus Labs from 2022 to 2023, for Affinity Shipping from 2015 to 2022 and for GlobalData from 2013 to 2015.

In August 2023 Axpo signed a ten-year deal with Gas and Heat SpA and the San Giorgio del Porto shipyard to charter a small-scale LNG vessel and deploy it for LNG bunkering operations off the coast of Naples.