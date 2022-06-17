BUNKER JOBS: ZeroNorth Seeks ClearLynx Customer Success Manager in Copenhagen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based at ZeroNorth's Copenhagen office. Image Credit: ZeroNorth

Maersk Tankers spin-off ZeroNorth is seeking to hire a customer success manager for ClearLynx, the bunker procurement platform it bought last year.

The company is looking for candidates with experience in customer success and a relevant degree, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn. The role is based in Copenhagen.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Build relationships with ZeroNorth's customers and help move them toward specific usage and value milestones

Drive meaningful interactions (online and face to face) as part of customers' success plan, monitor goals, usage and outcomes, and provide ideas on how to improve ROI

Ensure a stellar onboarding experience making sure the customer adopts the ClearLynx and ZeroNorth's platform and relevant people are trained

Work closely together with Sales, Support, Product and the Solutions team to support your customers

Act as the voice of the customer collecting and channelling feedback back to internal teams in ZeroNorth

Based on your product and industry knowledge, guide and advice the customer to maximise the usage of the ClearLynx and over time ZeroNorth platform incl. vessel, voyage, bunker optimisation as well as CII analytics

Measure and monitor customers' achievement of critical and key performance indicators, reporting both internally to ZeroNorth account stakeholders and externally to Customer Sponsors and Executives

