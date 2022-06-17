World News
BUNKER JOBS: ZeroNorth Seeks ClearLynx Customer Success Manager in Copenhagen
Friday June 17, 2022
The role is based at ZeroNorth's Copenhagen office. Image Credit: ZeroNorth
Maersk Tankers spin-off ZeroNorth is seeking to hire a customer success manager for ClearLynx, the bunker procurement platform it bought last year.
The company is looking for candidates with experience in customer success and a relevant degree, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn. The role is based in Copenhagen.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Build relationships with ZeroNorth's customers and help move them toward specific usage and value milestones
- Drive meaningful interactions (online and face to face) as part of customers' success plan, monitor goals, usage and outcomes, and provide ideas on how to improve ROI
- Ensure a stellar onboarding experience making sure the customer adopts the ClearLynx and ZeroNorth's platform and relevant people are trained
- Work closely together with Sales, Support, Product and the Solutions team to support your customers
- Act as the voice of the customer collecting and channelling feedback back to internal teams in ZeroNorth
- Based on your product and industry knowledge, guide and advice the customer to maximise the usage of the ClearLynx and over time ZeroNorth platform incl. vessel, voyage, bunker optimisation as well as CII analytics
- Measure and monitor customers' achievement of critical and key performance indicators, reporting both internally to ZeroNorth account stakeholders and externally to Customer Sponsors and Executives
