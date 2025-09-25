BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rises for First in Four Days

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday September 25, 2025

Bunker prices mostly advanced at ports around the world on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing for the first in four consecutive trading sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $3.50/mt to $518/mt on Wednesday, reaching its highest level since September 19.

The G20-HSFO Index jumped by $7/mt to $449.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $5.50/mt to $768.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $1.68/bl to $69.31/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $3.50/mt to $487.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $1/mt to $454.50/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $6/mt to $487.50/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $3/mt to $486/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.30/bl from the previous session's close at $69.01/bl as of 4:32 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.26/mt fall in bunker prices.

