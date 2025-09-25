BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rises for First in Four Days

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are on the rise again with a jump in crude futures. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly advanced at ports around the world on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing for the first in four consecutive trading sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $3.50/mt to $518/mt on Wednesday, reaching its highest level since September 19.

The G20-HSFO Index jumped by $7/mt to $449.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $5.50/mt to $768.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $1.68/bl to $69.31/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $3.50/mt to $487.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $1/mt to $454.50/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $6/mt to $487.50/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $3/mt to $486/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.30/bl from the previous session's close at $69.01/bl as of 4:32 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.26/mt fall in bunker prices.