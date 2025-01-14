BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to 12-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday January 14, 2025

Bunker fuel prices mostly advanced at ports around the world on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices jumping to the highest level in almost 12 weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $12/mt to $608.50/mt on Monday, reaching its highest level since October 24.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $15.50/mt to $521/mt, while the G20-MGO Index surged by $24.50/mt to $798.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $1.25/bl to $81.01/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $16.50/mt to $599/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $9/mt to $550/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $15/mt to $588/mt, and at Houston they rose by $8.50/mt to $595/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.60/bl from the previous session's close at $80.41/bl as of 7:42 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $4.52/mt fall on the day in bunker prices.

