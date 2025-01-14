BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to 12-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices rose at the start of the week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices mostly advanced at ports around the world on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices jumping to the highest level in almost 12 weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $12/mt to $608.50/mt on Monday, reaching its highest level since October 24.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $15.50/mt to $521/mt, while the G20-MGO Index surged by $24.50/mt to $798.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $1.25/bl to $81.01/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $16.50/mt to $599/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $9/mt to $550/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $15/mt to $588/mt, and at Houston they rose by $8.50/mt to $595/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.60/bl from the previous session's close at $80.41/bl as of 7:42 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $4.52/mt fall on the day in bunker prices.