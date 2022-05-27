Funnel Fire Halts Carnival Cruise Ship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

All of the ship's passengers and crew are safe. Image Credit: Carnival Corporation

A fire in the ship's funnel has halted a Carnival Corporation cruise ship at Grand Turk.

The Carnival Freedom safety response crew extinguished a fire inside the ship's funnel while in port at Grand Turk on Thursday, the company said in a statement on its website. All of the ship's passengers and crew are safe, and the passengers and crew were cleared by local authorities to go ashore.

The company has not said whether the ship's scrubber was involved in or damaged by the fire.

The ship's next sailing from Port Canaveral has been cancelled, and the Carnival Conquest has been scheduled to pick up its passengers while the Carnival Freedom moves to Freeport for a funnel repair.

"Carnival apologized to all those guests who are impacted and offered special thanks to the crew who handled the situation on the ship effectively and according to safety protocols," the company said in the statement.