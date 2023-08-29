KPI OceanConnect Reorganises Management

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Anders Grønborg has been in place as CEO for almost a year. Image Credit: KPI OceanConnect

Global hybrid marine fuels firm KPI OceanConnect has announced a shift in its management structure.

The firm has organised its trading business into three regions -- Asia-Pacific, EMEA and the Americas -- and appointed regional managers for each location, it said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

Thomas Lee has been appointed head of APAC and James Enston as head of EMEA, while Brian Coyne will remain head of Americas. The three regional leads will report to CEO Anders Grønborg, with full responsibility for business activities within their respective regions.

KPI OceanConnect Global Accounts and procurement platform AuctionConnect will remain separate business areas, under the leadership of Henrik Zederkof.

"With James and Thomas taking leadership of EMEA and APAC we are significantly strengthening our Group's capabilities and focus on key areas of our business," Grønborg said in the statement.

"Both have extensive experience, expertise, and leadership skills, which are invaluable in the current market and the transition to a more sustainable shipping industry.

"The change in management structure will ensure we have the right resources in place at the right level to meet the changing needs of our customers."