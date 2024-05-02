12 New Methanol-Fuelled Ships Ordered in April: DNV

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Orders of ships capable of running on alternative fuels are steadily rising. Image Credit: DNV

A total of 12 new methanol-fuelled ships were ordered last month, according to classification society DNV.

All 12 orders came from the tanker segment, the company said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The total compares to seven orders of ships capable of running on LNG, and four ammonia-fuelled vessels.

"Following a quiet month in March, these strong figures confirm the overall trend of a steady increase in new orders for alternative fuels," the company said in the statement.

"A total of 93 new orders have been added to the AFI database in the first four months of 2024, representing a growth of 48% compared to the first four months of 2023."