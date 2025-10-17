BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops for Fifth Session

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have been dropping all week, nearing their lowest level in five years. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly sank at ports around the world on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping for a fifth consecutive trading session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports sank by $1/mt to $489/mt on Thursday, remaining at its lowest level since February 2021.

The G20-HSFO Index was little changed at $433.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index lost $1.50/mt to $740.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures dropped by $0.85/bl to $61.06/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices rose by $1.50/mt to $451/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $2/mt to $428/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $0.50/mt to $446/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $2.50/mt to $437/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.19/bl from the previous session's close at $60.87/bl as of 6:05 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.43/mt fall in bunker prices.