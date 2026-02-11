Austal Starts Construction of Swedish Hydrogen-Ready Ferry

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The high-speed ferry can be converted to hydrogen propulsion in the future.

Australian shipbuilder Austal has begun construction of a high-speed ferry for Sweden’s ferry operator Gotlandsbolaget that is designed to be suitable for conversion to hydrogen propulsion.

The construction began with a plate-cutting ceremony on February 5 at Austal Philippines’ yard, formally launching production of the 130 m catamaran Horizon X, Austal said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The vessel will be the largest ever contracted to Austal.

The hydrogen-ready ferry will feature a multi-fuel propulsion concept incorporating a combined cycle system using gas and steam turbines supported by waste heat recovery.

The design is intended to allow flexibility as alternative marine fuels and infrastructure develop.

Once delivered, the vessel will be capable of carrying up to 1,500 passengers and around 400 vehicles and cargo.

Delivery is scheduled for mid-2028.

The ferry will operate between mainland Sweden and the island of Gotland, supporting Gotlandsbolaget’s fleet renewal plans and long-term climate targets.

“Long-term success in decarbonisation will come from flexible fuel and technology solutions that allow operators to adapt as alternative fuels mature and infrastructure develops,” Paddy Gregg, CEO of Austal Limited, said.