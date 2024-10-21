BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Three-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices continue to decline. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices fell at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices declining to the lowest level in almost three weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $2.50/mt to $602.50/mt on Friday, reaching the lowest level since October 1.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $0.50/mt to $500/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $2/mt to $742/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures dropped by $1.39/bl to $73.06/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices gained $3/mt to $592.50/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $5/mt to $547.50/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $1.50/mt to $580/mt, and at Houston they lost $4/mt to $533.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.33/bl from the previous session's close at $73.39/bl as of 7:51 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.48/mt rise in bunker prices.