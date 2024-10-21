BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Three-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday October 21, 2024

Bunker fuel prices fell at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices declining to the lowest level in almost three weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $2.50/mt to $602.50/mt on Friday, reaching the lowest level since October 1.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $0.50/mt to $500/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $2/mt to $742/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures dropped by $1.39/bl to $73.06/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices gained $3/mt to $592.50/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $5/mt to $547.50/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $1.50/mt to $580/mt, and at Houston they lost $4/mt to $533.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.33/bl from the previous session's close at $73.39/bl as of 7:51 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.48/mt rise in bunker prices.

