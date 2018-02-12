Crude Prices Begin the Week Flat

It was a mixed bag for oil prices today. After rebounding early along with broader equities prices pulled back to settle mostly unchanged.

There were 26 oil rigs added last week as domestic production remains strong.

If demand can keep up the market should be able to regain itself.

However, if economies start to waver and demand wanes we could see a steep slide.

Bunker prices were stable in the primary ports.