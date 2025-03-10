World News
UK Sees First Ammonia Bunkering at Southampton
The Fortescue Green Pioneer demonstration vessel has arrived in the UK as part of efforts to promote the use of ammonia as a bunker fuel. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker
The UK has seen its first delivery of ammonia as a bunker fuel.
The Fortescue Green Pioneer demonstration vessel has arrived in the UK as part of efforts to promote the use of ammonia as a bunker fuel.
The ship took on about 1 mt of ammonia at Southampton last week before heading for London to showcase ammonia's benefits ahead of a key IMO meeting, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Sunday.
The ship also underwent a port state control inspection.
The 75 m vessel has been converted to run on ammonia, with a fuel tank capable of holding about 22 mt.
The ship took on the first fuel load and trial for a dual-fueled ammonia vessel in Singapore in March 2024.