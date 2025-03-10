UK Sees First Ammonia Bunkering at Southampton

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The UK has seen its first delivery of ammonia as a bunker fuel.

The Fortescue Green Pioneer demonstration vessel has arrived in the UK as part of efforts to promote the use of ammonia as a bunker fuel.

The ship took on about 1 mt of ammonia at Southampton last week before heading for London to showcase ammonia's benefits ahead of a key IMO meeting, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Sunday.

The ship also underwent a port state control inspection.

The 75 m vessel has been converted to run on ammonia, with a fuel tank capable of holding about 22 mt.

The ship took on the first fuel load and trial for a dual-fueled ammonia vessel in Singapore in March 2024.