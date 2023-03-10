BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Two-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker prices have mostly fallen over the past month. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices sank at most ports on Thursday, with global VLSFO prices declining to the lowest level in almost two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $6.50/mt to $636.50/mt on Thursday, reaching the lowest level since February 24. The G20-HSFO Index rallied by $1.50/mt to $477.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index declined by $8/mt to $905/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $1.07/bl to $81.59/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $9/mt to $602/mt, at Rotterdam they dropped by $1.50/mt to $578.50/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $9/mt to $599.50/mt and at Houston they slipped by $5/mt to $629/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.40/bl at $81.19/bl as of 9:44 AM in London. In metric tonner terms that would amount to a $3.01/mt fall in bunker prices.