MGN Bunkering Appoints New Managing Director

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Emin Sadirov has taken on the role of managing director of MGN Bunkering as of this month. Image Credit: MGN Bunkering

Marine fuels firm MGN Bunkering has appointed a new managing director.

Emin Sadirov has taken on the role of managing director of MGN Bunkering as of this month, the company said in a LinkedIn post.

"With international experience spanning Europe, Asia, and the Americas, and a strong academic foundation in Shipbuilding Engineering, Maritime Law & Policy, and Ocean Engineering, Emin brings a global vision to the company," the firm said in the post.

"Together with our team, including experienced bunker trader Elchin Musayev, we are shaping the future of energy transition in shipping."

The company plans to expand into new markets in both Europe and Asia, it said.