Rotterdam Cargo Throughput Continues to Rise Despite Russia Crisis

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Liquid bulk throughput at the port is likely to drop sharply in the second half of the year as the European Union seeks to phase out imports of Russian oil. File Image / Pixabay

Cargo throughput at the Port of Rotterdam climbed in the first half of the year despite the impact of Russia's war in Ukraine on global trade.

Total cargo throughput at the Dutch port rose by 0.8% on the year in the first half of 2022 to 235.5 million mt, the Port of Rotterdam said in a statement on its website on Friday.

Dry bulk throughput advanced by 4.4%, liquid bulk gained 4.6% and containers sank by 4.4% in TEU terms.

"In many segments, the war in Ukraine led to significant changes," the port authority said.

"For example, imports of both LNG and coal rose very sharply as an alternative to reduced European imports of Russian gas by pipeline.

"The throughput of crude oil increased, with oil products falling off.

"Throughput of iron ore, agricultural bulk and containers was lower than in the same period last year."

Liquid bulk throughput at the port is likely to drop sharply in the second half of the year as the European Union seeks to phase out imports of Russian oil.