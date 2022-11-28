TMC Compressors Working on Boxship LNG Propulsion Retrofit in China

by Ship & Bunker News Team

C-LNG Solutions is supplying the vessel with three 1,350 m3 LNG tanks, and has tasked TMC with supplying the boil-off compressors. Image Credit: TMC Compressors

Engineering firm TMC Compressors is working on the project to retrofit a containership to run on LNG at a yard in China.

The firm is supplying boil-off gas compressors for the ship, it said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The 3,600 TEU boxship Daniel K. Inouye, owned by Matson Navigation, is being converted at a Chinese yard to run on natural gas. C-LNG Solutions is supplying the vessel with three 1,350 m3 LNG tanks, and has tasked TMC with supplying the boil-off compressors.

"By compressing the boil-off gas to the required pressure in order to supply it as fuel directly into the ship's engine, you have an optimal system with regards to energy efficiency," Hans Petter Tanum, director of sales and business development at TMC, said in the statement.

Orders of new LNG-fuelled ships have taken off in the past two years as shipping firms start to investigate alternative fuels, but retrofits of conventionally-fuelled tonnage to run on gas remain rare.