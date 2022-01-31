Emulsion Fuel Firm Quadrise Announces Biofuel Test Results

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Quadrise is hoping to commercialise emulsified biofuel blends that can deliver lower emissions. File Image / Pixabay

Emulsion fuels firm Quadrise has carried out further testing of biofuels emulsified using its process.

Quadrise uses its MSAR technology to emulsify bunker fuels with water, producing a fuel with lower emissions by mass.

After initial testing early last year, the firm has now tested a bio-MSAR blend on a Cummins high-speed four-stroke diesel engine generating set, making adjustments to optimise engine performance, it said in an emailed statement on Monday.

"Initial baseline runs under the latest testing were undertaken to ensure prior bioMSAR™ performance results were repeatable," the company said.

"These confirmed previously announced engine efficiency benefits of 3% and reductions of nitrogen oxide emissions of over 20% in comparison to diesel fuel.

"The next phase of testing now completed has demonstrated that by advancing injection timing, engine efficiency can be increased by over 13%, thereby further reducing fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emissions."

The engine efficiency improvements were introduced while increasing the NOx emissions reduction, the company added.

Quadrise now plans further bio-MSAR tests later this year.