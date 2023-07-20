World News
BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for First Session in Three
Global VLSFO prices remain below where they started the year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker
Bunker fuel prices rallied at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing for the first in three sessions.
Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $3/mt to $595.50/mt on Wednesday, having dropped by $4/mt the previous day. The G20-HSFO Index jumped by $7/mt to $522.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index gained $5/mt to $814.50/mt.
ICE Brent crude futures lost $0.17/bl to $79.46/bl on Wednesday.
VLSFO prices at the top ports had a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $4.50/mt to $569/mt, at Rotterdam they were little changed at $551.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $2/mt to $567/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $5.50/mt to $564.50/mt.
On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.31/bl at $79.77/bl as of 9:49 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.33/mt rise in bunker prices.
