BUNKER JOBS: Uni-Fuels Seeks Senior Bunker Trader in Cyprus

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with experience as a bunker trader and a performance-driven track record. Image Credit: Uni-Fuels

Marine fuels firm Uni-Fuels is seeking to hire a senior bunker trader in Cyprus.

The company is looking for candidates with experience as a bunker trader and a performance-driven track record, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Play a crucial role in driving our growth as a key player in our trading team

Leverage your extensive industry knowledge and network to drive profitability and growth

Manage end-to-end marine fuel transactions with precision

Shape business development and marketing strategies

Identify opportunities in vary market conditions

Lead efforts to optimize margins

Provide mentorship and knowledge sharing across the team

Deliver market insights

Adapt and stay atop of changing market regulations, industry trends and market dynamics

For more information, click here.