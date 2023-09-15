Fuel Pricing and News Platform ENGINE Launches Bunker Trading Firm

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Image Credit: ENGINE

ENGINE, the bunker pricing and news platform spun off from the Navig8 Group, has launched a marine fuels trading firm.

ENGINE X will trade bunkers worldwide from offices in Dubai and Singapore, and plans to open further locations in London, Houston and Athens next year, the company said in an emailed statement on Friday.

ENGINE was previously owned by the Navig8 Group but was subsequently spun off, and the new trading firm ENGINE X will remain a separate entity, a company source told Ship & Bunker

Sid Mishra, formerly bunker trading account manager in Singapore for Integr8, has been appointed the new company's supply manager.

"This decade will see unprecedented changes in the energy sector, as the industry gradually transitions towards a low- and zero carbon future," Mishra said in the statement.

"With its extensive knowledge base and real-time data, ENGINE X will be strategically placed to assist its customers with all their present and future energy needs.

"Introducing the human aspect of trading was the natural progression for ENGINE."