Jamaica Backs IMO 2028 Deal, Demands More for Island Nations

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bertrand Smith, director general of the Maritime Authority of Jamaica. Image Credit: MAJ

Jamaica has voiced its support for the IMO 2028 deal agreed by member states last week.

However, while backing the deal, the island nation has called for more support, emphasising that climate change has already deeply affected the Jamaican economy, the Maritime Authority of Jamaica said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

Bertrand Smith, director general of the Maritime Authority of Jamaica, highlighted the country's vulnerability to extreme weather events, pointing to the devastating impact of Hurricane Beryl.

The Category Four storm, which struck early in the season, caused widespread damage to infrastructure and agriculture, amounting to 1% of the country's GDP.

Smith stressed that such disasters underscore the urgency for more comprehensive support for Small Island Developing States (SIDS), as they are more vulnerable to climate change.

"We were mindful of the need to ensure that the draft amendments to MARPOL addressed three primary issues – namely, the promotion of the energy transition, incentivising the fleet, and facilitating a just and equitable transition, Smith said.

"Although the final draft text of the amendments to the MARPOL Convention does not reflect our original position, it is a step in the right direction," he added.

Smith called for additional support to ensure that vulnerable island nations are not left behind as the shipping industry transitions to greener practices.

Jamaica, in collaboration with other Caribbean and Pacific SIDS, is pushing for stronger provisions to support these nations in meeting the challenges of climate change and the costs associated with transitioning to sustainable shipping practices.

Last week, IMO member states agreed on a set of measures to reduce emissions from the shipping industry. The policy framework will be up for adoption at an extraordinary meeting of the MEPC in October.