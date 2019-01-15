Singapore MPA Steps Up Role With LNG Advocacy Group

Captain M Segar Assistant Chief Executive (Operations), MPA, and Peter Keller, Chairman of SEA\LNG. Image Credit: MPA / SIBCON / IBC

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has stepped up its role at SEA\LNG with Captain M Segar, Assistant Chief Executive (Operations) now appointed to the board.

The move comes three months after MPA first joined the LNG bunker advocacy group.

Paul Taylor representing Société Générale, Tahir Faruqui representing Shell, and Xavier Pfeuty representing Total Marine Fuels, have also joined the board.

TOTE's Peter Keller has been reappointed as Chairman.

"2018 was an exciting year for the LNG industry and our coalition. As our membership grew to 36 we welcomed Société Générale as our first financial institution and additional ports, including MPA Singapore," he commented.

For the year ahead, the group says it will "continue to unite key industry players … to address the commercial barriers to transform the use of LNG as a marine fuel."