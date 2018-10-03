Singapore: MPA Joins SEA\LNG

Captain M Segar Assistant Chief Executive (Operations), MPA, and Peter Keller, Chairman of SEA\LNG. Image Credit: MPA / SIBCON / IBC

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) says it has recently joined the membership of liquified natural gas (LNG) advocacy group SEA\LNG "to further drive and align MPA’s efforts with the global LNG bunkering supply chain."

"By joining SEA\LNG, MPA hopes to foster greater confidence in the availability and reliability of LNG as a marine fuel now and in the future," MPA added in comments released as part of the opening of today's SIBCON 2018 event.

With construction of Singapore's first LNG bunker barge set to begin in January 2019, some S$26 million ($19 million) has been invested in LNG bunkering by the MPA so far.