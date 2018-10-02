Singapore MPA: $20 Million on LNG Bunkering

MPA: investing in LNG (file image/pixabay)

The development of alternative marine fuel liquified natural gas (LNG) at Singapore proceeds apace with S$26 million ($19 million) invested by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) so far, according to a MPA executive.

"We've been working to develop LNG-bunkering in Singapore since about late-2015," MPA deputy director Alan Lim was quoted as saying by Reuters on the sidelines of the Singapore International Bunkering Conference and Exhibition held in the global and regional bunkering hub this week.

S$18 million has been directed at co-funding the construction of LNG-powered vessels including tug boats with the remainder directed at developing the use of LNG in the port's bunkering sector, the executive added.

S$6 million for the construction of two barges capable of supplying ships with LNG bunkers through ship-to-ship transfers, as well as S$2 million for the development LNG-bunker trucking facilities at the Singapore LNG Terminal.

The total cost of an LNG bunkering tanker has been put at S$50 million.