Singapore Moves Another Step Closer to its First LNG Bunker Barge

Singapore's first LNG bunker barge moves a step closer. File Image / Pixabay

Singapore has moved another step closer to getting its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunker barge, with ABS today saying it has been selected to class the vessel.

The vessel, with 7,500 cubic meters of LNG capacity, will be owned and operated by FueLNG Pte Ltd, a joint venture between Shell and Keppel Offshore & Marine.

"Projects like this are critical to help expand the LNG supply chain and advance adoption of LNG as fuel," said ABS Vice President Global Gas Solutions, Patrick Janssens.

The vessel's construction is set to begin in January 2019.

As previously reported, the cost of the vessel will be some S$50 million ($37m).