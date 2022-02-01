Wind Power Body Gains Consultative Status at IMO

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new status will allow the association to have greater involvement with the IMO's meetings, where it will promote wind technologies for shipping. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Marine wind power group the International Windship Association has been granted consultative status at the International Maritime Organization.

The organisation will now seek to have 'a close working relationship' with the IMO, it said in an emailed statement on Monday.

"This will help bring wind-assist and primary wind propulsion issues to the fore as the wind technology segment continues to grow and the industry looks to this abundant, emission-free energy source to help propel the commercial fleet into an uncertain, tightly carbon-constrained future," the organisation said in the statement.

"It is a critical period for the industry with EEXI and CII regulations coming into force next year and the challenging discussions over carbon levies and raising the decarbonisation ambition for 2050 on the table in London.

"It is with this backdrop that wind-assist systems and primary wind propulsion vessel designs will be scaled into the fleet over the next couple of years."

Wind power is getting increasing interest in the shipping industry as a means of shaving off a small portion of a vessel's emissions while owners are still uncertain about which future fuel technology to take on. And because the future zero-carbon fuels to be used by the shipping industry are likely to be much more expensive than conventional ones, the fuel savings that can be achieved with wind-assisted propulsion are likely to be helpful in the zero-carbon era of the coming decades as well.