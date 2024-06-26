Dutch Firm Plans Superyacht With Hydrogen Fuel Cell

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Engineering company MAN Cryo has been selected to provide the hydrogen fuel supply system for the 118.8 m yacht. Image Credit: Feadship

A Dutch designer is developing what is billed as the world's first hydrogen fuel cell-powered superyacht.

Engineering company MAN Cryo has been selected to provide the hydrogen fuel supply system for the 118.8 m yacht, it said in an emailed statement.

The vessel is currently named Project 821, and is being developed by Feadship.

"This notable project showcases MAN Energy Solutions' leadership within the development of future-fuel systems for the maritime sector," Henrik Malm, managing director for Sweden at MAN Energy Solutions, said in the statement.

"In particular, MAN Cryo is setting new standards in sustainability and engineering with its system design and the innovative positioning of the vessel's fuel-tanks below deck.

"Congratulations to Feadship on its dedication to decarbonisation and pushing the green envelope within the superyacht segment."