Golden Ocean Joins Getting to Zero Coalition

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The group is seeking to bear down on the shipping industry's greenhouse gas emissions. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping company Golden Ocean has joined decarbonisation group the Getting to Zero Coalition, the company said Tuesday.

The Bermuda-based firm confirmed the move in its second-quarter results this week.

"As part of the Company's continuous focus on ESG initiatives, joined the Getting to Zero Coalition,a powerful alliance within the maritime and other sectors, committed to accelerating maritime shipping's decarbonisation," Golden Ocean said.

The coalition is a group of companies within shipping, energy, infrastructure and finance committed to putting commercially viable deep-sea zero-emission ships on the water by 2030.

The group, which launched in June 2019, now has 110 member companies, according to its website.