BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances to Three-Day High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have generally declined over the past two weeks. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices rising to the highest level in three days.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $1.50/mt to $664/mt on Wednesday, reaching the highest level since April 19. The G20-HSFO Index jumped by $1/mt to $543.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $2/mt to $856.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $0.40/bl to $88.02/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices advanced by $1/mt to $647.50/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $2.50/mt to $601.50/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $1/mt to $651.50/mt, and at Houston they sank by $11.50/mt to $619/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.13/bl from the previous session's close at $88.19/bl as of 5:41 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.98/mt rise in bunker prices.