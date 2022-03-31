TORM Investigates Air Lubrication for Tanker Fleet

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The plan is to install one of the systems on board the TORM Hermia in August. Image Credit: TORM

Tanker company TORM is set to investigate the potential for air lubrication systems to cut its fleet's fuel consumption and emissions.

The firm has entered into a pilot project with Marine Performance Systems to explore air lubrication as a means to reduce carbon emissions, it said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The plan is to install one of the systems on board the TORM Hermia in August.

"With the use of MPS' air lubrication solution for shipping, friction in water will be significantly decreased, reducing main engine power and emissions," the company said in the post.

"It is expected that 1,500 tons of CO2 will be eliminated annually from TORM Hermia."