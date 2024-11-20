BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to One-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices advanced on Tuesday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in more than a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $3.50/mt to $586/mt on Tuesday, reaching the highest level since November 12.

The G20-HSFO Index advanced by $2/mt to $484/mt, while the G20-MGO Index rose by $6/mt to $759/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.01/bl to $73.31/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $3.50/mt to $563/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $0.50/mt to $511.50/mt, at Fujairah they rose by $4/mt to $561.50/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $4/mt to $547.50/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.05/bl from the previous session's close at $73.26/bl as of 5:34 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.38/mt fall in bunker prices.