Norsepower to Equip Two New CO2 Carriers With Rotor Sails

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Each vessel will be equipped with a rotor sail that Norsepower estimates will cut fuel consumption and emissions by 5%. Image Credit: Norsepower

Wind propulsion company Norsepower is set to fit its rotor sail systems to two new CO2 carriers.

The firm has signed a deal with Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co to install the systems on two new CO2 carriers commissioned by Northern Lights JV, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

Each vessel will be equipped with a rotor sail that Norsepower estimates will cut fuel consumption and emissions by 5%. The sails will be delivered in 2023 ahead of the expected delivery of the vessels in 2024.

"The industry is transforming quickly and newbuild vessels are being built today to operate efficiently ahead of 2050," Tuomas Riski, CEO of Norsepower, said in the statement.

"Therefore we are seeing the industry seeking to build vessels today which already have proven energy efficiency solutions onboard which can reduce fuel consumption, the associated costs as well as reduce emissions.

"As fuel prices increase and a carbon levy is initiated, getting newbuild vessels as efficient as possible is essential for long term commercial success."