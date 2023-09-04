Keld Demant Celebrates 25 Years at Bunker Holding

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Demant first joined the firm in September 1998, and became its CEO in 2013. Image Credit: Bunker Holding

Bunker Holding CEO Keld Demant celebrated his 25th anniversary working for the world's largest bunkering firm last week.

Demant first joined the firm in September 1998, and became its CEO in 2013.

"Working with Keld has always been a joy," Nina Østergaard Borris, CEO of parent company USTC, said in a LinkedIn post on Saturday.

"He is a leader that always listens to all sides of arguments - and gives a large mandate to the people he trusts.

"I value that he is always calm even when tensions run high.

"He is punctual, factual, and at the same time there is no doubt he is a family man who cares about the people who surrounds him.

"That is what makes him such a well-liked and successful leader:

"His genuine interest in and concern for people. I greatly appreciate the close partnership we have had over the years - and still have."

Bunker Holding is the world's largest marine fuels firm by sales volumes, with about 30 million mt of bunker sales last year.