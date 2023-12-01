US Adds Three Shipping Companies to Sanctions List

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The US and Western allies have imposed a range of sanctions on Russia in response to the war in Ukraine since early last year. File Image / Pixabay

The US Treasury Department has added three more shipping companies to its sanctions list.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control has added HS Atlantica Ltd, Sterling Shipping Incorporated and Streymoy Shipping Ltd to its Russia-related Specially Designated Nationals list, it said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The organisation has also added the tankers HS Atlantica, NS Champion and Viktor Bakaev to the list.

The US and Western allies have imposed a range of sanctions on Russia in response to the war in Ukraine since early last year, including price caps on crude oil and refined product exports. But Russian oil exports have continued to flow, with more product now ending up in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific.