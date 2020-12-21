West of England Launches New Bunker Info Portal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Neptune provides security, operational and bunker information at ports globally. Image Credit: West P&I

West of England P&I club has launched a new global information portal for its members that includes bunker information at ports globally.

As part of a partnership with VPS, West's new system includes access to comprehensive quality data on bunkers delivered at the world’s top ten bunkering ports.

The service will also give members the ability to request data on other bunkering ports.

West says the Neptune tool was developed in conjunction with Geollect and additionally incorporates data such as the Club’s claims experience, maritime security reports, sanctions, weather, sailing directions, maritime news, tides and a wealth of other port-specific information.

In keeping worth the times, it also includes local COVID-19 updates.

"A library of our loss prevention information on bunkering as well as VPS’ Port Alerts helps make Neptune a unique point of reference on bunkers for West Members," it added.