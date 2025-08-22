OOCL Bunker Use Up 2% in 1H 2025, Warns of US Port Charges Impact

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The group’s average 1H 2025 bunker price was $541/mt, down from $589/mt for the same period last year. Image Credit: OOCL

Shipping firm Orient Overseas Container Line's (OOCL) fleet consumed 2% more bunker fuels in the 1H 2025 from last year, but expects profitability to be impacted by the US port fees on Chinese ships.

The uptick in fuel oil and diesel consumption was largely due to the expansion of its fleet, parent firm Orient Overseas (International) Limited said in an interim 2025 half-year results published on Thursday.

"For the first half of 2025, OOCL Logistics demonstrated resilient performance across its operations, navigating a complex global landscape while laying foundations for future growth," the Hong Kong-based firm said.

The average bunker price for OOCL for the 1H 2025 was $541/mt, down by 8% from $589/mt in the same period last year.

However, the firm did not report its overall bunker consumption volume in the report.

It took delivery of five 16,828 TEU boxships in 1H 2025, and placed orders for 14 dual-fuel methanol boxships of 18,500 TEU capacity.

"The additional port charges levied by the U.S. on Chinese carriers will have a relatively large impact on the Group," it said.

"On the other hand, as global trade patterns shift to becoming more regional, market divergence may occur, or there may be delayed or deferred responses due to extended or restructured supply chains, all of which may be potentially creating opportunities for shipping companies to refine their strategies in segmented markets."

OOCL is owned by COSCO Shipping Holdings. The US port fees will be gradually phased in from October and target Chinese-origin ships.