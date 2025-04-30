OOCL Orders 14 Large Methanol-Fuelled Boxships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The order is worth a total of $3.08 billion, with delivery scheduled between 2028-2029. Image Credit: OOCL

Hong Kong-based shipping firm Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL) has placed orders for 14 dual-fuel methanol container ships worth $3.08 billion.

The 18,500 TEU ships will be built by two Chinese shipyards—Nantong COSCO KHI Ship Engineering and Dalian COSCO KHI Ship Engineering, the firm said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Nine of these vessels will be constructed by Dalian shipyard and the remaining five by Nantong shipyard.

Each ship will be equipped with dual-fuel engines capable of running on both methanol and conventional marine fuels.

Container lines such as AP Moller Maersk have placed several orders for methanol-fuelled container ships.

All 14 vessels are expected to be delivered between 2028 and 2029.

OOCL is a subsidiary of COSCO Shipping Holdings.