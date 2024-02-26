US-Flagged Tanker Attacked in Gulf of Aden

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The missile was fired from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen. File Image / Pixabay

A US-flagged tanker came under attack in the Gulf of Aden over the weekend.

An anti-ship ballistic missile was fired at the US-flagged chemical and oil products tanker Torm Thor in the Gulf of Aden at 11:45 PM Sanaa time on Saturday, US Central Command said in a social media post.

"The missile impacted the water, causing no damage or injuries," the organisation said.

US forces had also shot down two drones over the Red Sea earlier the same evening.

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past three months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies are now avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.