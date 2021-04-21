Knud E Hansen Reveals New LNG Bunker Vessel Design

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel will consume its own boil-off gas, with excess energy stored in the batteries. Image Credit: Knud E Hansen

Engineering company Knud E Hansen has revealed a new design for LNG bunker delivery vessels with increased energy efficiency.

The company's X-Gas Project has developed a range of designs of medium-size bunker tankers, the company said in a statement on its website this week.

"The design features a novel and extremely fuel-efficient diesel electric power and propulsion plant consisting of one of the most fuel efficient dual-fuel 4-stroke engines available," the company said.

"Integrated with the propulsion plant is an Energy Storage System (ESS) with a lithium-ion battery bank that allows for engine load optimization with reduced methane slip.

"The batteries also provide all of the power required during cargo transfer, resulting in no emissions or exhaust in way of the ship being bunkered, an especially important feature for passenger vessels."

The vessel will consume its own boil-off gas, with excess energy stored in the batteries. The ship can also deliver containers loaded with fuel or charged batteries to other ships.